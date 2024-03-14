7 Georgia Bulldogs the Atlanta Falcons should consider drafting
By Nick Halden
6. Ladd McConkey
Unfortunately for the Atlanta Falcons, it seems that Ladd McConkey is going to be a late first-round pick or an early day two selection. If that is the case the Falcons cannot justify moving up after spending for Darnell Mooney in free agency. However, if Ladd is on the board when Atlanta picks in the second round they should make the move without hesitation.
What stands out about the Georgia receiver is his route running and ability to find open space. He has a chance to be the most overlooked receiver early in this draft. If the Falcons somehow managed to add McConkey along with London, Pitts, and Mooney you have a complete wealth of weapons that would make the Falcons clear NFC contenders.
Ladd's potential impact in year one on a good offense is that high. McConkey was often the primary receiver for Georgia and key in their title run two years ago.
7. Kamari Lassiter
Atlanta is always looking for corner depth and Kamari Lassiter is a great fit if he sinks just a bit in the draft. Atlanta lost Jeff Okudah and while Lassiter isn't a starter in year one he does help fix some of the depth issues Atlanta has lost.