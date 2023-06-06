7 Players the Atlanta Falcons could trade for before the season
The Atlanta Falcons have not been shy this offseason when it comes to making moves to improve their roster. Even before they brought in a new face during free agency they made a trade for Jonnu Smith to fill a hole right behind Kyle Pitts.
A month later they made an even higher profile trade when they shipped off a fifth-round pick to the Lions in exchange for former third-overall pick Jeff Okudah. This team is not afraid to make moves via trade which is why there is a possibility that we could see another one.
Here are seven players to keep an eye on as the offseason continues.
1. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Admittedly, this seems like an unlikely option for the Atlanta Falcons. Hunter Renfrow has made a living as a slot specialist and with the scheme the Falcons run, he won't hold as much value. Nevertheless, this could still happen because of how reliable Renfrow is at catching the ball.
The Raiders might be looking to move on from Renfrow's contract and the Falcons might be able to land him for little compensation. He would be yet another option for Desmond Ridder as he continues his development.