7 players who could be playing their final games with the Atlanta Falcons
With just seven games remaining, here are seven Atlanta Falcons who could be playing in their final games with the team
3. Taylor Heinicke, QB
The Taylor Heinicke signing during the offseason was questionable. He is a quarterback who has really struggled with accuracy in the NFL.
Obviously, we all know that he has been given a shot to be the starting quarterback of this team and he has done absolutely nothing to prove that should keep the job. He has had way too many turnover-worthy plays and he has routinely missed receivers—both throwing the ball and just scanning right past them.
Also Read: 13 QBs the Falcons could turn to in 2024
Needless to say, Heinicke should not be on this team much longer and while he signed a two-year deal, it is still feasible to release him in the offseason.