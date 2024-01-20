8 bold 2024 offseason predictions for the Atlanta Falcons
Bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons 2024 offseason
4. Falcons sign EDGE Brian Burns
Brian Burns finished up his 2023 campaign by saying that he is unlikely to return to the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers haven't approached him about an extension and Burns is due to be a free agent when the new league year starts.
The Falcons should pounce and steal the division rival who has been a thorn in their side for the past few years.
Without a doubt, edge rusher is one of the biggest needs for this team. Brian Burns is one of the NFL's best and would a perfect pickup by Terry Fontenot.