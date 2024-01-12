8 perfect head coach-quarterback pairings for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons will have to fill two important vacancies this offseason and here are eight perfect pairings
One can argue that having a good head coach and a good quarterback are the two most important things when building an NFL team. Unfortunately, the Atlanta Falcons have neither which means they are in for a busy offseason.
Finding a head coach and aggressively pursuing a quarterback who is a perfect fit should be the main priority. With so much talent elsewhere, these two additions could make the Falcons contenders next season.
Here are some pairings that would be perfect for the Dirty Birds.
1. Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy & Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh
*Winner of the most obvious pairing right here*
Clearly, the duo that just led Michigan to a National Championship will be a great pair. They know each other and they know how to win.
With Jim Harbaugh you get the extra benefit of having a head coach who has led an NFL team to success in the past. Harbaugh knows what it takes to win in the NFL and he knows how to elevate the play of his quarterback.
If the Falcons somehow land the Michigan head coach then J.J. McCarthy will instantly become a target of theirs in April's draft.