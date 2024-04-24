8 reasons Matt Ryan deserves to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Here are several strong arguments for why Matt Ryan should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
6. Matt Ryan's Super Bowl loss was anything but his fault
If the Falcons could have stopped the Patriots one time in the final quarter of the 2016 NFL Season, there likely wouldn't be a debate about Matt Ryan being a Hall of Famer.
Winning a championship is something that many require a quarterback to have if they want to make the Hall of Fame, which should not be the case.
Matt Ryan and the Falcons went into halftime with a 25-point lead, that should be more than enough, yet it wasn't. We know how things played out but if there is one player you cannot blame it is Matt Ryan.
Yes, Ryan may have fumbled in the game but he had a wide-open Taylor Gabriel streaking down the field for a touchdown and Devonta Freeman got run over. If Freeman does his job for a split second, the Falcons win the Super Bowl.
Oh, and then there was Kyle Shanahan's brilliant idea to throw the ball while in range for a game-clinching field goal. Shanahan has also gone on to lose leads in two more Super Bowls.
Matt Ryan's had top-ten stats in every major category for a quarterback in NFL history. He was on the best postseason run by a quarterback in NFL history (135.3 QBR, 71.4%, 1,014 yards, 10 TDs, 0 Int).
If there was ever such a thing as a ring given to a losing player, it would go to Matt Ryan. He should get more credit for what he did in the postseason.