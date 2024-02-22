8 reunions the Atlanta Falcons could make happen in free agency
It is an interesting position that the Atlanta Falcons are in; they have hired a head coach who has previously spent time with the team as an offensive positional coach, a defensive coordinator, and an interim head coach.
Familiarity is a huge part of the NFL which means Raheem Morris could look to bring back some players who he worked with the Falcons. There are more than eight impending free agents who have prior experience with the Falcons but these eight stick out amongst the rest.
1. TE Austin Hooper could return to the Atlanta Falcons
Austin Hooper is one of the many players who moved on from having success with Matt Ryan as his quarterback to falling off a cliff. His play hasn't been the same since leaving Atlanta but he still has some gas left.
Kyle Pitts isn't going anywhere but Jonnu Smith could find himself released in the coming months. Even if he isn't released, adding Austin Hooper could give the Falcons a solid core of tight ends.
2. OLB Dante Fowler Jr. could return to the Atlanta Falcons
Dante Fowler did not have a good tenure with the Falcons but he could return as a depth piece under Raheem Morris. He is nearing the end of his career but using him as a situational player could benefit the defense.