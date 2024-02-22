8 reunions the Atlanta Falcons could make happen in free agency
Eight former Falcons players who could return to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.
7. WR Calvin Ridley could return to the Atlanta Falcons
Calvin Ridley has had an interesting journey thus far. He was traded from the Falcons and immediately stated how it was something that needed to happen. The Falcons are still cashing out the return for him and it would make one heck of a story if he were to return to Atlanta.
The Jaguars are not going to re-sign Ridley before free agency kicks off. This allows the Falcons to convince Ridley to run it back with a team that will have a familiar culture.
Drake London and Calvin Ridley would make for a good duo.
8. WR Julio Jones could return to the Atlanta Falcons
I have already covered the possibility of Julio Jones returning and it does seem like a possibility. This would be a dream for Atlanta Falcons fans. Who doesn't want to see the all-world receiver put number 11 back on?
Julio is not going to lead a receiving core at this point, but he has made a massive impact on every receiver he has played with. Signing him to a one-year contract that gives him a proper farewell would be a perfect conclusion to his Hall of Fame career.