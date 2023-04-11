All-Pro LB Devin White requests trade, are the Falcons interested?
It is crazy what happens to a team when Tom Brady decides to move on. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with another issue as their All-Pro linebacker Devin White has requested a trade, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.
The Atlanta Falcons already traded for a former top-five pick today, so could they double-up and add another one at another position they need by possibly prying Devin White away from their division rival?
The Atlanta Falcons could fix yet another hole on their defense by trading for LB Devin White
Devin White came into the NFL when Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was dominating the league. Both players had a lot of similarities, both were from LSU, both played linebacker, both were playmakers, and both were ridiculously fast.
The Falcons ended up trading Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns last year in what was another fleece by Terry Fontenot as both sides (Browns and Jones) decided to terminate the final year of his contract, so he is currently a free agent. Now the other linebacker reportedly requested a trade from the team that drafted him.
Now, could they look to add Devin White to their new-look defense? It is a position of need and Fontenot has shown a willingness to make trades for players who aren't coming off great seasons with the likes of Jeff Okudah and Jonnu Smith.
The issue is that they don't have unlimited money and draft picks, and they would have to convince the Buccaneers to trade him within the division. With that being said, the Buccaneers could elect to pay some of White's contract to help land a higher draft pick.
If the Falcons can make it work financially, then would they make an offer to Jason Licht? Honestly, don't count on it because they don't have unlimited draft picks and White would only be under contract for one more year. Despite the trade for Okudah, Terry Fontenot is in this for the long run and I don't see him taking another chance on another player who could be out the door after one season.
But, they might still inquire about the linebacker as they have a big hole at the position with the uncertainty around Rashaan Evans who is still a free agent. If Evans is demanding too much money then Devin White could be a good alternate. However, again, you would still have to get over the NFC South hurdle as the Bucs aren't likely to trade him to a division rival.
More Falcons news: