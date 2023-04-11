Atlanta Falcons stunningly trade for 2020's third-overall pick
The Atlanta Falcons have made a noteworthy move to land the Detroit Lions' third-overall pick from just three years ago.
The Falcons were looking for a cornerback to pair with A.J. Terrell, as they seemingly aren't banking on Casey Hayward's health or they plan on moving him to the slot, and now they have found someone as they have traded for the only cornerback who was drafted higher than Terrell in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Atlanta Falcons surprisingly trade for the Detroit Lions' third-overall selection in 2020
Jeff Okudah came out of the 2020 NFL Draft as the consensus number-one corner and a generational talent (although, I have to brag that I never thought he would be better than A.J. Terrell, even before the Falcons took Terrell). The Detroit Lions used their third-overall pick on the Ohio State cornerback hoping he would transcend their secondary, instead, they are giving up on him after just three years in exchange for a fifth-round pick from the Falcons.
This move is interesting, to say the least. It is clear that the Falcons think a lot of him because it isn't like Okudah has been anything close to the player that many thought he would be. He has struggled in coverage and has missed a ton of games over his three seasons in the NFL.
Okudah has played in 25 games, missing seven games in his rookie season, 16 games in 2021, and two games last year. So, if you want to hold out hope on something, it is that he is coming off his healthiest and most-productive season.
He has two interceptions, one touchdown, ten passes defended, and one fumble in his career. His lone touchdown came last season when he picked off Justin Fields to help his team pull off a comeback against the Bears.
This should mean that the Atlanta Falcons are focusing on adding to their defensive line. Following this trade, it doesn't seem like they will draft a cornerback with their top pick.
Hopefully, Okudah can become what he was drafted to be, if he can, then this could prove to be one of the biggest steals in a long time.
