All signs point toward Bill Belichick to the Atlanta Falcons
Like it or not, Bill Belichick's chances of landing with the Atlanta Falcons are pretty high. While we all know things can change quickly in the NFL, Belichick will likely land in Atlanta.
There are only two scenarios that could change the direction that Belichick is headed and that is if the Eagles or Cowboys fire their head coach and have interest. If that doesn't happen then Belichick will be coaching the team who he broke the hearts of.
Even before the Atlanta Falcons announced via their social media page that they had interviewed Bill Belichick, it was obvious that there was legitimate interest between the two sides.
Every network and reporter had their report about the interest between the two sides. It has been kind of wild.
We are to a point now where it would take another team making a dramatic move for Belichick not to be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, particularly the Eagles or Cowboys.
While it might seem like Belichick would wave goodbye to Arthur Blank in favor of the Eagles or Cowboys, I am not so convinced. Belichick likely wants more power than a typical head coach and Arthur Blank seems willing to bend over backwards for the future Hall of Famer.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, have an owner in Jerry Jones who isn't going to give up his control of football operations. And the Eagles already have a general manager who probably won't go anywhere and they don't seem as desperate for Belichick as the Falcons—if they were to fire Nick Sirianni
If you aren't a fan of the Falcons hiring Belichick then you might need to start preparing right now because it seems to be an inevitability.