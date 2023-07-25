All-time greatest names starting lineup for the Atlanta Falcons
Here is an all-time lineup for the Atlanta Falcons comprised of the best names in their history.
There have been some great names to take the field during the history of the NFL. Names like Dexter McCluter, BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Captain Munnerlyn, and Frostee Rucker have all commanded a lot of laughs through the years. Or if you are like me, you hear these names and never think twice about them until someone mentions how weird they are (case in point with Captain Munnerlyn and Frostee Rucker).
With so many crazy and talented football players through the years, there have been a lot who have played for the Atlanta Falcons. I have gone through so many names, picked out the best of the best, and constructed a lineup full of these excellent names.
Now, since there are only so many spots in the lineup, there are a lot of great names that did not make the list. Who knows, maybe one day we will put together a whole 53-man roster.
Let's get to it, here is an Atlanta Falcons lineup comprised of the best names to ever play for them, starting a quarterback, running back, and fullback on the next slide.
Also, I won't lie, this team is 100% going 0-17.