Are the Atlanta Falcons the NFL's most QB-needy team?
It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons will be searching for a quarterback this offseason but will they be the most desperate team in the NFL?
After watching musical chairs between Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, and, funny enough, Logan Woodside for the final few minutes of the season, the Atlanta Falcons will be looking to find a quarterback who can start all 17 games and lead them to the postseason.
Along with them, there are also plenty of other teams in the league that will be looking for the same kind of consistency after a rough year but will those teams have the same desperation as the Falcons?
The Atlanta Falcons are the NFL's most quarterback-needy team
Shortly the Atlanta Falcons will be down to one quarterback—Desmond Ridder. While Taylor Heinicke is still under contract for 2024, he will almost undoubtedly be released to save some cap space.
As we all know, Ridder did not play well. While he did show flashes of brilliance, his turnovers always came back to haunt him.
The Falcons aren't going to go into another season with all their trust in Ridder—there will either be a big free agent signing and/or the drafting of a talented prospect.
They will have competition as there will be several other teams looking to improve at quarterback. Let's look at who those teams are and explain why the Falcons are the most needy team.
There are four teams (not including the Falcons) who will almost certainly be looking for a quarterback: the Las Vegas Raiders, the Washington Commanders, the New England Patriots, and the Denver Broncos.
With each of those four teams you can identify a player already on their roster who has played more consistent football than Ridder at some point in their career. Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell (?) for the Raiders, Sam Howell for the Commanders, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe (?) for the Patriots, and Russell Wilson (who will likely be released) and Jarrett Stidham (?).
Then there are the Vikings and Buccaneers who don't have a decent quarterback under contract but have in-house options that they can re-sign with Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield, respectively.
And the last two teams that pop up are the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears. Who knows what either of them is going to do moving forward but they at least have one promising option on their depth chart.
The Atlanta Falcons are, in fact, the NFL's most quarterback-needy team for the 2024 offseason.