Are the Falcons really just "a quarterback away" from competing?
It has been no secret that the talented Atlanta Falcons have been held back by poor quarterback play but are they truly just one elite player away from making a run?
A common phrase we have heard about the Atlanta Falcons this offseason is that they are "a quarterback away" from making the playoffs and making a run. We have heard it out of the mouths of fans and media members and it has even been uttered by new head coach Raheem Morris.
Certainly, it is the position that held this team back last season, but, as we all know, the NFL is more complicated than just adding one new player and that should keep us from believing that the Falcons need just one player to fix their struggles.
The reality is that the Atlanta Falcons are not just "a quarterback away" from making a run
I hate to burst your bubble but saying that the Atlanta Falcons need to improve one position this offseason to make the playoffs is not realistic. The fact is, this team has other holes to fill outside of quarterback, none more so than the position that catches the quarterback's passes.
The Falcons have the worst wide receiver position as we stand right now. Currently, they have Drake London, Josh Ali, Chris Blair, and Austin Mack under contract for 2024—I will forgive you if you only know one of those names.
What good is a quarterback if he has no one to throw to?
The rest of the starting offense is sound. They just need to add offensive line depth and a decent backup tight end.
The defense has its issues, starting with edge rusher. Arnold Ebiketie needs to take that leap he is capable of making and Lorenzo Carter is a nice rotational piece but past them, there isn't much to like with DeAngelo Malone, Ade Ogundeji, etc.
Inside, this team needs to find a replacement for Calais Campbell, assuming he doesn't return. That is a huge hole to fill in itself.
In the secondary, are we confident that Clark Phillips is ready to be a 17-game starter opposite A.J. Terrell? And are we confident in Richie Grant and DeMarcco Hellams to be Jessie Bates' counterpart?
This doesn't even include the time it could take for the new coaching staff.
Is this team in a good situation compared to many other teams? Most definitely, but let's not kid ourselves, Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris need to do much more than just hit a home run at one position. It is going to take a lot of work to snap this team's long postseason drought.