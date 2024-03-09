Atlanta Falcons: 1 free agent to watch at each position in 2024
A player at each position who you should watch for the Atlanta Falcons to sign in free agency.
Keep an eye on the Atlanta Falcons signing this WR, TE, and OL
The Falcons are going to need to completely overhaul their wide receiver position. One of the main priorities is finding a solid, reliable slot receiver for this offense that will be heavy in 11 personnel.
Tyler Boyd has been one of the most consistent slot receivers in the game for a long time now. With the Bengals having to invest money elsewhere, the Falcons should have every chance to sign the veteran receiver.
Do not expect a big move at tight end. After the release of Jonnu Smith, the Falcons will look to fill their tight end depth with cheap players. Brycen Hopkins is a player this coaching staff will know well and he could be Kyle Pitts' backup.
Recently released center Brian Allen spent a lot of time starting for the LA Rams over the past few years. Drew Dalman should keep his top spot on the depth chart but Brian Allen could be a great veteran presence.