Atlanta Falcons: 10 bold predictions for the 2023 season
The Atlanta Falcons could make a lot of headlines in 2023, especially since they are being seriously overlooked.
The Falcons have a lot of playmakers on both sides of the ball which could result in them reaching feats that would be seen as very unlikely right now.
Here are ten bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023.
1. Falcons lose just one divisional game in 2023 season
This would be a massive achievement for the Atlanta Falcons. This team hasn't been good against the other three NFC South teams for years.
Only losing one game within the division will usually win you the division. It would be the best way to end the postseason drought that the team is on.
This is a doable achievement but it has to start with beating a Panthers team that will be motivated to get Bryce Young his first win in the NFL. While this bold prediction can't technically be snapped in week one, it isn't likely to come true with a week one loss.