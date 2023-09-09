Atlanta Falcons: 10 bold predictions for the 2023 season
Ten bold predictions for what will be an exciting Atlanta Falcons team in 2023
2 of 10
2. Falcons have two 1,000-yard rushers
Tyler Allgeier started his NFL career by rushing for over 1,000 yards and people are still overlooking him going into his second season.
I am willing to predict that Tyler Allgeier will have 1,000 yards rushing in his second season and Bijan Robinson will have 1,000 yards rushing as a rookie. This would be the eighth time in NFL history that a team has had two 1,000-yard rushers in a season in NFL history and the second time the Falcons have done it (Michael Vick and Warrick Dunn in 2006).
If Matthew Bergeron can have a decent year then the Falcons could have an even more dominant ground game, which certainly makes this doable.