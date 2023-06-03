Atlanta Falcons: 10 Most important players of past 10 seasons
The first thing that came to my mind when making this list is how debatable it is. Every person has their own opinion, therefore everyone will have a different view on who the most important Atlanta Falcons players of the past ten seasons are, so don't get too upset if a player is left out or you feel a player should be higher/lower.
This list will cover the 2013 season, the 2022 season, and everything in between. Unfortunately, this span of time only saw the Falcons make the postseason twice, once losing in the Super Bowl, once losing in the divisional round.
While this team hasn't had too much success over the past ten seasons, these ten players still mean a lot to the franchise. Note: While this list only includes impacts made between 2013 and 2022, I still listed their first season (and last) with the Falcons next to their name/position.
10. Desmond Trufant, CB, 2013-2019
Desmond Trufant's rookie season came exactly ten years ago after the Atlanta Falcons drafted him in the first round.
He was a consistent cover man for the Falcons across seven seasons. While he only made one Pro Bowl, he deserved more. All told, he started 97 games and recorded 329 tackles, 10 TFLs, 3 forced fumbles, 79 passes defended, 13 interceptions with 97 return yards, and 2 TDs.