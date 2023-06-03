Atlanta Falcons: 10 Most important players of past 10 seasons
4. Grady Jarrett, DT, 2015-Present
We all love Grady Jarrett. The Atlanta Falcons' fifth-round pick from back in 2015 is one of two active players who played in Super Bowl 51 for the Falcons.
Grady has been the only consistent force on the Falcons' defense over the past decade. It is kind of sad for him because he hasn't had any help around him his whole career and has watched a revolving door around him.
All told he has played in 127 games while logging 32.5 sacks, 420 tackles, 66 TFLs, 106 QB hits, and five forced fumbles with three fumble recoveries. Oh, and there is also that historic three-sack performance that he had in the Super Bowl.
The good news for him is that it finally looks like he will have some resemblance of help next to him going into his ninth season.