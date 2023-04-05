Atlanta Falcons 2023 NFL Draft: Pick, when, where, and how to watch
There is absolutely nothing like the NFL Draft season, there just isn't. There is so much drama, anticipation, and hope wrapped up in the event that it might rival the hype of the kickoff of the season each year. Certainly, we Atlanta Falcons fans are excited because we have another top-ten pick.
With all that being said, when, where, and how will you watch the event when the big event kicks off? And where do the Falcons pick? We will answer all of those questions here.
All the details you need to know about the Atlanta Falcons and the 2023 NFL Draft
We will get started with the details of the NFL's 2023 Draft. The Draft will take place on April 27, 28, and 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The NFL, as of relatively recently, has been moving the draft to different locations each year after it was in New York for so long. Last year, it was in Las Vegas and now it will be moving to the home of the league's most recent champions.
Must Read: Full first-round mock draft: Falcons make two selections following trade.
Here is the schedule for the upcoming draft:
1. Round 1: Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET
2. Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. ET
3. Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29 at 12 p.m. ET
All three days and all seven rounds can be viewed on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Of course, each station will have its specific analysts, so you will be able to pick the crew that you prefer. You will also be able to stream it on ESPN+, which does require a subscription.
Now, we will get to the specifics of the Atlanta Falcons. Here are their eight picks organized by rounds:
Round
Picks
1
No. 8
2
No. 44
3
No. 75
4
No. 110 (via TEN), No. 113
5
No. 159 (via JAX)
6
None
7
No. 224 (via LV), No. 225
So, now a little bit more information on their picks. When the Falcons sent Julio Jones to Tennessee, they also included their sixth-round pick (No. 186) this year for the Titans' second-round pick last year—which was used on Troy Anderson—and their fourth-round pick this year. Then, last year, they traded their original fifth-round pick (No. 144) to the Raiders for WR Bryan Edwards and a seventh-round pick—essentially, they traded back two rounds for three catches and 15 yards. Edwards was released before the season ended and recently signed with New Orleans.
We aren't done yet, their fifth-round pick from Jacksonville was part of the Calvin Ridley trade. It became a fifth-rounder when Ridley got reinstated. They will also have a higher pick next year that can get as high as a second-round pick if Ridley is extended. And, finally, the Falcons had a third seventh-round pick (No. 245) that they sent to New England for Jonnu Smith, about a month ago.
That is the basic information you need to know, it is an exciting time as we anticipate who will become the newest Atlanta Falcons players.