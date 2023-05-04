Atlanta Falcons 2023 OTA offseason workouts and minicamps schedule
With the 2023 NFL Draft wrapped up, we can start looking forward to the dates when we will finally see the Atlanta Falcons take the field in preparation for the intriguing season that awaits them.
We have those dates which include OTA offseason workouts, mandatory minicamp, and rookie minicamp.
Important dates for the Atlanta Falcons offseason officially released
We have made our way through the hectic period of free agency and, more recently, the 2023 NFL Draft. The Atlanta Falcons have significantly improved their team which has created a lot of angst for the start of the season.
However, we first have to get through the offseason programs, which will take place during the following dates.
Rookie Minicamp:
- May 12-14
OTA Offseason Workouts:
- May 23-25
- May 31-June 2
- June 6-9
Mandatory Minicamp:
- June 13-15
Rookie minicamp will give the Atlanta Falcons the chance to get their new draft picks or undrafted signings acclimated to what is a whole new world in the NFL. It is vital for the young players who need some time to see how things work before the experienced guys walk in the door.
As for OTA's, the NFL gives teams the chance to run 10 days of organized team practices. No contact is allowed (we have seen teams in the past get punished for allowing contact when not permitted) and so teams will run 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.
Mandatory minicamp is for the veteran players on the roster. Considering the word 'mandatory' is included in there, you can probably guess that the players must attend or they are subject to a fine.
This is just the start of the offseason activities for NFL teams. Most notably, training camp will likely begin in the second half of July. That is when the excitement really starts.