Atlanta Falcons 2023 position review and grades: Offensive line
The Atlanta Falcons offensive line was able to play consistent football throughout the 2023 season which is all you can ask for.
Much like the running back and tight end positions, the offensive line was expected to be a strong point of the Atlanta Falcons offense.
For the most part, they did a nice job as they were able to spring the running backs into the open field and did a good enough job to give the quarterback a chance to throw the ball. Even better, they were able to stay remarkably healthy for most of the season.
Reviewing and grading the offensive line for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons
What do you want from an offensive line? Most will say cohesion and health and for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons, they had just that. Up until the last portion of the season, their offensive line sent out the same five guys week in and week out, and it all started with the Ironman on the left side.
Jake Matthews:
- 17 starts
- 1,061 snaps
- 5 sacks allowed
While Jake Matthews might not be as good as he was a few years ago, he is still the NFL's top Ironman at a position that is important to any NFL team.
His run blocking has never been great but he is a consistent pass blocker who you can count on. I mean, when was the last time we were worried about the left tackle position? Probably back in Matthews' rookie season when he missed his last start.
Matthew Bergeron:
- 17 starts
- 1,127 snaps
- 6 sacks allowed
We can categorize Matthew Bergeron's rookie campaign as a success. He played the most snaps of any offensive player and while he had his 'welcome to the NFL' moments, he showed he can play in the pros. The Falcons found their starting left guard.
Drew Dalman:
- 14 starts
- 934 snaps
- 2 sacks allowed
There were some reservations going into the season about Drew Dalman but he proved to be one of the biggest improvements from the season prior. There is no reason to think he can't continue his ascent going into his fourth season.
Chris Lindstrom:
- 16 starts
- 1068 snaps
- 3 sacks allowed
There isn't enough you can say about the NFL's best offensive guard. He continues to be a bulldozer in the run game and a wall in the passing game. He finished up the season by not allowing a single sack in his final eight games.
Kaleb McGary:
- 14 starts
- 848 snaps
- 4 sacks allowed
Kaleb McGary has had his two best seasons these past two years. He is no longer the liability on the left side that he once was. He still needs to clean up those occasional poor pass-blocking games but the Falcons could certainly do a lot worse.
Storm Norton:
- 3 starts
- 284 snaps
- 1 sack allowed
When Kaleb McGary went down with an injury, Storm Norton came right in and played great. He had some fantastic moments as a run blocker and was solid as a pass blocker.
Ryan Neuzil:
- 4 starts
- 203 snaps
- 0 sacks allowed
Ryan Neuzil was able to come in and play well after Drew Dalman's injury. He was a good diamond in the rough found by the previous coaching staff.
Kyle Hinton:
- 1 start
- 63 snaps
- 0 sacks allowed
Tyler Vrabel:
- 0 starts
- 57 snaps
- 0 sacks allowed
John Leglue:
- 0 starts
- 8 snaps
- 0 sacks allowed
Summary:
The ability to stay healthy and trot out the same starting-five for most of the season is something this group should be proud of. While they weren't the most sound in pass protection, they were still a strength of this underachieving offense.