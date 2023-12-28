Falcons: Will Jake Matthews keep his starting streak alive this week?
Jake Matthews has been the NFL's Ironman over the past nine years but his streak might be in jeopardy for the Atlanta Falcons week 17 game in Chicago
When was the last time the Atlanta Falcons started any left tackle other than Jake Matthews? September 14, 2014. Matthews has started in 159 consecutive games, which, as you might guess, is the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest in franchise history.
However, while he started on Sunday after sustaining an injury the week before, Matthews left that game with a knee injury and never returned. Will this cause him to miss his first game in nine years?
Jake Matthews status leading up to the Falcons week 17 game
The Atlanta Falcons will be traveling to Chicago to play the Bears in what could be their second-to-last game of the season.
The Falcons will be hoping to have their Ironman left tackle Jake Matthews on Sunday to secure the blindside of Taylor Heinicke. Matthews has spent the week dealing with a knee injury but things are trending in the right direction.
During Wednesday's practice, every player was able to take the field in at least some capacity. Jake Matthews was one of the seven players who were limited.
I would say that if there is any player to count on playing despite being injured, it would be Matthews. He has fought through many injuries throughout his career and has only missed one game. He has also seen the birth of his child and played in a game all within the span of a few hours.
While nothing is certain, I would certainly be surprised to see his streak get snapped on Sunday.
QB Taylor Heinicke, RT Kaleb McGary, RG Chris Lindstrom, C Drew Dalman, DT David Onyemata, and OLB Lorenzo Carter were the other limited participants.
It is good to see that every player was healthy enough to practice, the problem is that it might be a little too late.