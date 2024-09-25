Atlanta Falcons 2024 draft class already looking like a disaster
We are now three weeks into the season and the Atlanta Falcons class of rookies have played one snap combined on either offense or defense.
Head coach Raheem Morris does believe the time will come for the first-year players but seeing a total absence of any production from these talented players is concerning. There needs to be an infusion of these rookies moving forward because certain areas of this team have to be mixed up after a 1-2 start.
Falcons' 2024 draft class has yet to receive an opportunity
We knew going into the season that we wouldn't see much, if any, of the Atlanta Falcons first-round pick. Michael Penix Jr. is the future at quarterback but Kirk Cousins is the starter, for now.
We didn't predict that Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, and JD Bertrand (especially after the Nate Landman injury) wouldn't get any action but that has been the case.
Linebacker JD Bertrand is the only rookie to play a snap on offense or defense. He played one snap in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
Beyond that, Bertrand has played 62 snaps on special teams while Casey Washington has played two.
Running back Jase McClellan and defensive linemen Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus have yet to be active in any of the three games while Washington was inactive for week two
It doesn't help that Bralen Trice tore his ACL. He was expected to be the biggest contributor early in the season. Even then, losing him shouldn't have cost them all their rookie production.
Moving forward, the coaching staff needs to give their handpicked players a shot. With a defensive line that hasn't stopped the run, why not through Orhorhoro out there to see if he can change the trend? Or put Brandon Dorlus on the edge to add some size.
This team needs to let their first-year players play, even if they are buried on the depth chart. They can't continue being the only team that holds their rookies off the field.