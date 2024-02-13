Falcons 2024 NFL Mock Draft: The QB has landed, but not who you think
Atlanta gets their quarterback. Will he be the franchise passer this team needs?
By Ryan Heckman
This offseason, the possibilities seem to be endless for the Atlanta Falcons.
Now that they have their new head coach in Raheem Morris, it's time to attack the most pressing question of all: who's their quarterback?
That answer could come by way of free agency, trade or, of course, the 2024 NFL Draft. With the no. 8 overall pick in the draft, Atlanta certainly has the potential to either trade up and get a top-3 prospect or sit back and wait for the right guy to fall to them.
But, in this mock draft, they don't go quarterback in Round 1. Yet, the Falcons do, indeed, come away with their franchise passer.
The Falcons go best player available en route to a franchise quarterback in this 2024 NFL mock draft
With that no. 8 pick, the Falcons find arguably the draft's best pass rusher out of Alabama, Dallas Turner. Relatively speaking, you want defensive players who played under Nick Saban. Alabama's reputation precedes itself, here, and Turner is the next guy in a long line of strong Crimson Tide defensive studs.
He'll come in right away and become a leader on this defense and add a presence at a position of need. Turner's 6-foot-4 frame is long, explosive and he has incredible bend to him when needed. Movements are fluid. Processing is quick. And, he can even drop back into medium coverage when needed.
But, you'll want him going after the quarterback. That's what he's here for, primarily. Turner comes into a great situation in Atlanta, as the draft's top pass rusher being coached by a defensive mind in Morris.