Atlanta Falcons 2024 Quarterback Wish List Rankings
Who would you want to start at quarterback for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons?
Tier 2: Veterans on the trade market
There are not many veterans on the trade market. In fact, this one veteran listed may not even be on the market if his current team decides that he's the franchise guy there. Trades are tough to accomplish for quarterbacks, and it's very unlikely any top quarterback gets traded this offseason. The devil you know is easier to work with than the devil you don't know.
Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
Justin Fields is a great fit for the Falcons personnel. He would love to work with Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson and would be able to maximize them with where they win. The right coach would be able to see this and fit Fields in as the franchise guy. The only real question is the long-term contract situation. He has just one year left on his rookie deal and a fifth-year option worth roughly $22 million for 2025. The Falcons could instantly exercise the fifth-year option and give him a two-year tryout that would allow them to really see how well he works with this group.
Fields has all the tools to succeed in the NFL. He makes great throws to out-breaking routes, deep crossers and seam routes (also known as skinny posts). He has exceptional mobility and has shown that he can evade pressure to create passing lanes for big gains. Fields has also shown that he can create big gains with his own legs as well. The Falcons would also have a home-grown talent as Fields is from the Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw on the northwest side of the city. It would be an energizing trade for the Falcons that could give Blank the ticket sales he wants as an owner.