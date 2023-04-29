Atlanta Falcons: 3 Players who lost their job following day two of the NFL Draft
While everyone sees all of these NFL Draft prospects having the time of their lives fulfilling their dream of being drafted into the NFL, there is an unfortunate fact; when one player enters the league, one will end up exiting. With three new additions to the Atlanta Falcons so far, there will be three players without a job soon enough.
Atlanta started their draft by selecting Texas' Bijan Robinson, then followed it up by selecting a player who will help spring holes for Bijan (even though Bijan doesn't need a hole to reach the endzone), and then wrapped up their second day by selecting Ohio State's edge rusher Zach Harrison.
Each one of these players is certainly a roster lock which means, as I just mentioned, that three other players will end up not making the team since there are three fewer roster spots up for grabs.
It is an inevitability for every team, so you can't dwell on it too much. But here are three players who will likely be out of a job in Atlanta.