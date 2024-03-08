Atlanta Falcons: 3 reasons you should not want Justin Fields
Justin Fields has been among the listed names of potential quarterback targets for the Atlanta Falcons but there are reasons he should be avoided.
With the Chicago Bears holding the number-one pick in the upcoming draft, Justin Fields is as good as gone. All signs point toward the Bears currently shopping the former first-round pick.
Of course, with Fields being from Atlanta and the Atlanta Falcons needing a quarterback, the Falcons are seen as the best fit for Fields. Whether things work out between the two sides is yet to be seen.
With all that being said, trading for Justin Fields is risky, especially with where the Falcons are right now. Here are three reasons you should be hoping that the former Ohio State QB lands elsewhere.
1. Justin Fields has a combined record of 10-28 in his NFL career
Wins are not a quarterback stat, I get that. With that being said, it is impossible to ignore the fact that Justin Fields has not contributed to success in Chicago.
Fields' NFL winning percentage is an abysmal .357. For reference, the Falcons have a winning percentage of .412 over the same period of time and Desmond Ridder's—a much smaller sample size—sits at .471 for his career.
The Bears haven't been great, we know that, but last season they put weapons around him and had a defense that was the best in the league in the second half of the season and it amounted into a 5-8 record in games Fields started.