New video of Justin Fields says he is heading to Atlanta
Justin Fields' agent posted a video that sounds like he is ready to head to Atlanta. Does he mean the Falcons?
Justin Fields' name has been in the news a lot recently and the Bears general manager claimed that he would decision on his future before free agency.
Well, a new video, taken by Fields' manager, appears to say that he is heading to Atlanta. Whether or not he means the Falcons has yet to be determined.
Did Justin Fields just say he is heading to the Atlanta Falcons?
The Atlanta Falcons need a quarterback, and hometown kid Justin Fields likely needs a new team. Connect the dots and the Falcons become the favorite to land the Atlanta native.
The speculation has only continued after Justin Fields' agent posted a video of Fields getting hyped about going back home.
Now, what does this mean?
As with all developments of this nature, who knows? Not too long ago, everyone realized that Fields had unfollowed the Bears and it caused a stir. Fields came out and said that it meant nothing and that he was just wanting to get away from football for a while.
This video is a bit more intriguing but you could also play it off as him going to visit his hometown and nothing more.
Ultimately, I don't see the Falcons trading for Fields. GM Terry Fontenot puts a high value on draft picks and it sounds like the Bears aren't just going to let him walk.
There is also the fact that Fields hasn't exactly proven much in the NFL. While the team around him hasn't been good, he still has rarely won games. It has been a total struggle for him.
Time will tell if the former Ohio State, Georgia QB will return to his hometown.