Atlanta Falcons: 4 Players who will have an increased role in 2023
3 of 4
3. LB Troy Andersen will have an increased role for the Atlanta Falcons
- 481 snaps in 2022
- 43% of defensive snaps
Here is the other key piece for the defense of the Atlanta Falcons, Troy Andersen has to step up in his second year. Andersen is as talented as they come and he showed some flashes of that talent during his rookie season.
He went into his first season as a backup. As the year progressed and Mykal Walker continued to struggle, Troy ended up playing more and more snaps. He will now be expected to be the captain of a defense that has its eyes set on making a huge turnaround.
It appears that the Falcons are content with the linebackers they have, so Andersen will be taking over for Rashaan Evans and his snaps. This means he may easily double his snap count in year two.