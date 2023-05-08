Atlanta Falcons: 4 Players under the most pressure in 2023
2023 will be a critical year for the Atlanta Falcons. They are entering their third year under Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith after two losing seasons and no playoff appearances. This is a pivotal year for a lot of personnel within the Falcons organization.
This includes the players because, after all, they are the ones who are scoring the points and preventing the points.
While the media is bearish on the Falcons, they still have a number of players who will be feeling the pressure from game one. Let's look at the four players who are under the most pressure for the Falcons.
1. Desmond Ridder, QB, Atlanta Falcons
This is obvious, Desmond Ridder is an NFL quarterback which means he will naturally have a ton of pressure. He is clearly the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback going forward and the team has made it a priority to surround him with talent.
He needs to continue his development and show the Falcons that they made the correct decision in giving him the keys to the offense.
So, with all the talent around him and the expectations, Desmond Ridder is under a lot of pressure in 2023.