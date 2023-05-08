Atlanta Falcons: 4 Players under the most pressure in 2023
2. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
When you are the first running back drafted in the top ten in five years and are seen as one of the best running back prospects in the history of the NFL, you will have a lot of pressure on you from the moment you take the stage on draft night. That is the situation the Atlanta Falcons' new playmaking running back, Bijan Robinson, is in.
He will be expected to have an immediate impact which is honestly not fair. The NFL is a whole different beast and every player deserves to have time to adjust, but the media and fans will not allow that.
Luckily for Bijan, his team and coaches know that; they won't be expecting 200 yards in the first game of his career. Bijan just needs to focus on what is in the building instead of what is being said outside.