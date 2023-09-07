Atlanta Falcons: 5 players who must step up to beat the Panthers
Based on matchups, here are five players that must step up if the Atlanta Falcons want to beat the Panthers in week one
Players who must step up in week one for the Atlanta Falcons
The season is almost here! On Sunday, we will finally get the see the Atlanta Falcons play in a meaningful game.
The Falcons will get their season started by hosting an NFC South rival, the Carolina Panthers. While every game during the season is important, divisional games are extra meaningful. Beating the Panthers in the first week of the season could give the Falcons a huge boost in the first week.
However, in order to beat them, the Falcons will need the following five players to rise up.
1. Kyle Pitts, TE
The Panthers completely overhauled their coaching staff during the offseason and one of their biggest hires was former Broncos defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero.
Evero, while in Denver, had Patrick Surtain whom he trusted to shadow the opposition's best receiver. While Jaycee Horn certainly isn't Surtain, he is still the best player in that secondary. Drake London is fully capable of beating Horn but sometimes it is just best to take advantage of the bigger mismatches.
Kyle Pitts needs to turn into the main target during the game. He should get the best matchups for the Falcons offense.