Atlanta Falcons: 5 players who must step up to beat the Panthers
Based on matchups, here are five players that must step up if the Atlanta Falcons want to beat the Panthers in week one
2. Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, DT
Remember back in 2019 when the Atlanta Falcons, out of nowhere, dominated the New Orleans Saints, holding them to three field goals and zero touchdowns?
The biggest reason the Falcons dominated the Saints that day is because of Grady Jarrett. Drew Brees was not the biggest quarterback at six-foot-zero. Well, Bryce Young is even smaller at five-foot-ten.
Small quarterbacks HATE interior pressure; just go back and watch that Falcons, Saints game. Grady was in Brees' mind all day long as he had 2.5 sacks. Smaller QBs have to use the windows between the offensive line to succeed, so if there are bodies and hands collapsing then they are going to struggle.
Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata need to push the Panthers' offensive linemen right into Bryce Young's lap. And then the edge rushers need to keep their contain. If the Falcons can do this then they will win the game—simple as that.