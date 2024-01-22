Atlanta Falcons: 6 pros and cons of hiring Bill Belichick
Con: Short-term answer
There is no avoiding the fact that Bill Belichick is getting up there in age and considering how stressful being a head coach in the NFL is, it isn't like he can continue doing this forever.
Belichick will be 72 years old by the time the season starts and the oldest head coach in NFL history was Romeo Crennel who was the Houston Texans' interim head coach for part of a season. Age is undefeated.
Hiring Belichick means you should expect to be back in this situation two to four years from now. Bringing in a coach who could be his successor would be extremely important to the franchise's long-term health.