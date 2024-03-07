Atlanta Falcons: 7 free agent signings we would despise in 2024
Here are seven free agents that we do not want to see the Atlanta Falcons sign in 2024.
Not all free agents would be welcomed to the Atlanta Falcons. Many signings would make fans throw their arms up in the air for a variety of reasons.
These reasons range from a player showing little effort in the past, starting feuds with the Falcons, or getting in a boxing match with the Falcons' logo. There are plenty of players the Falcons should stay far away from.
We are going to rank the seven free agents we would hate to see the Atlanta Falcons sign when free agency kicks off next week. We start with a player who brings up bad recent memories of a certain coach.
7. We would hate to see the Falcons sign QB Ryan Tannehill
The only reason Ryan Tannehill is still kickin' it in the NFL is because of Arthur Smith—the recently fired head coach of the Falcons. You could also argue that the only reason the Falcons just wasted another three seasons was because of Tannehill's resurgence under Smith.
Either way, Tannehill wouldn't be welcomed by the fans after having to spend the last two years hearing about their "interest" in the veteran quarterback.