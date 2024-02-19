Atlanta Falcons 7-round mock draft: Franchise QB found elsewhere
Full seven-round mock draft where the Atlanta Falcons decide to address the quarterback position elsewhere.
Round 1, Pick 8
The fourth consecutive top-ten pick by the Atlanta Falcons is not a fourth consecutive offensive playmaker, instead, they choose to address one of the most important positions on a football team—edge rusher.
The choice came down to Jared Verse or Dallas Turner. Ultimately, Verse was chosen for his bigger body which will entice Raheem Morris.
Morris spent last season as the Rams defensive coordinator and one of his starting edge rushers was Michael Hoecht who is six-foot-four, 310 pounds. While Verse isn't quite that size (6'4", 260 lbs), he has plenty of power off the edge.
Verse could take this Falcons defense to the next level.