Atlanta Falcons 7-round mock draft: Franchise QB found elsewhere
Full seven-round mock draft where the Atlanta Falcons decide to address the quarterback position elsewhere.
Round 2, Pick 43
While it pains me to take two Florida State players back to back, this was too hard to pass up.
Drake London has nothing around him. The Falcons have to prioritize bringing in high-potential receiving threats which is exactly what Keon Coleman is. He is big and fast and was FSU's most productive receiver during their historical season last year.
Round 3, Pick 74
Brandon Dorlus would bring some size and depth to the Falcons' front. They already have a solid group of defensive linemen with Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, and Zach Harrison, but we all know that you can never have enough defensive linemen in the NFL.
Round 3, Pick 79
With the 'Calvin Ridley pick' the Atlanta Falcons select the son of a former great linebacker, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Linebacker isn't the most pressing need but this is a similar situation to when the Falcons took Clark Phillips last year. This is too good of a player to pass up.