Atlanta Falcons all-defensive mock draft: Two elite defenders land in Atlanta
The Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick
While I would love to see the Atlanta Falcons address their defensive line in the first round, all the elite prospects were already selected. I do not think adding a cornerback in the first round will be a priority but Devon Witherspoon could be too good to pass up.
I am one of Witherspoon's biggest fans. Despite being a tick under six foot and 180 pounds, he plays like a bigger cornerback. He is so quick and agile, he can lay the boom, and simply be a pest to opposing receivers.
With the addition of Jeff Okudah, Witherspoon could immediately split time with Mike Hughes and Dee Alford as the nickel corners. Sure, you might not get as much value right away but the potential is limitless. His talents are worthy of a top-ten pick, no doubt about it.