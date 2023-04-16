Falcons Draft Profile Devon Witherspoon: Strengths, weaknesses, highlights, prediction
Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon's measurables, prospect profile, and fit with the Atlanta Falcons
While it might look like the Atlanta Falcons' cornerback position is set following the trade for Jeff Okudah, they still might elect to draft one in the first round depending on how the board plays out.
One of those cornerbacks they could take is Illinois' stud cornerback, Devon Witherspoon. Witherspoon is a spunky and gutty cornerback who would be a great fit in Ryan Nielsen's defense. Here is his profile, starting with measurables.
Devon Witherspoon's measurables:
Measurable
Value
Percentile for position
Height
5'11 1/2"
54
Weight
181
10
Wingspan
73 5/8"
18
Arm length
31 1/4"
42
Hand
31 1/4"
42
40yd dash
4.42
78
Witherspoon was not able to participate in drills during the Combine or Illinois' Pro Day due to a hamstring injury. However, he did run a reported 4.42 forty-yard dash during a private workout.
Devon Witherspoon will not be drafted for his measurables, that is just not who he is. He is undersized at a tick under six feet. He only weighs 181 pounds, which is a concern since he will be surrounded by players who weigh at least 20 pounds more than him.
Obviously, with a lack of height, comes a lack of arm length and wingspan. Again, he is not a 'Combine corner,' he is a 'watch the film' cornerback.