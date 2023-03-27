Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 1-4
Best play from each week during the Atlanta Falcons 2022 season
Here we are doing something a little bit different. We aren't talking about free agency, we aren't talking about the draft, and we aren't talking about Lamar Jackson. Instead, we will look back on each week of the 2022-2023 season and find arguably the best play of each of those games.
Obviously, not everyone is going to agree with each of these selections. We all remember each play differently and have different opinions. But I will try my best to find the consensus top/most impactful play.
Also Read: Quick look at the contracts signed by the newest Falcons' players.
This edition will consist of weeks one through four. In those weeks the Atlanta Falcons played the New Orleans Saints (ugh), the Los Angeles Rams (so close), the Seattle Seahawks, and the Cleveland Browns.
The Falcons exited the first four games with a record of 2-2. They lost to the Saints and Rams before beating the Seahawks and Browns. It was definitely an action-packed first quarter to the season with the Falcons blowing it against New Orleans, then almost overcoming a 28-3 deficit against Los Angeles, and finally, a couple of walk-off wins in Seattle and against Cleveland at home.