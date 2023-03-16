Quick look at each of Falcons moves & contract details thus far
The Atlanta Falcons have been among the most active teams in the NFL. Without a doubt, they have become a better team since Monday and have set themselves up to have more flexibility in the draft.
Here we will have a quick look at each of the moves the Falcons have made to date; including a trade, numerous re-signings, and many free agent signings.
A look at each of the moves the Atlanta Falcons have made this week
There has been no shortage of action for the Atlanta Falcons since the legal tampering period opened up on Monday and free agency started on Wednesday. We have seen all types of moves and it has been refreshing to see after years of limited moves.
Let's take a quick look at each of those moves and the contract details for each of the players.
Name (position)
Type
Contract years
Contract $$$
Guarantee $$$
2023 Cap hit
Jonnu Smith (TE)
Trade (7th rd. pick)
2 yrs. remaining
$11 mil. remaining
$6 mil. remaining
$10.8 mil.
Chris Lindstrom (RG)
Re-sign
5 yrs.
$105 mil.
$63 mil.
$13.2 mil.
Keith Smith (FB)
Re-sign
1 yr.
$2.4 mil.
$625k
$2.4 mil.
Bradley Pinion (P)
Re-sign
3 yrs.
$8.7 mil.
$4.3 mil.
$2.5 mil.
Kaleb McGary (RT)
Re-sign
3 yrs.
$34.5 mil.
$15 mil.
$5.5 mil.
David Onyemata (DT)
Signed
3 yrs.
$35 mil.
$24.5 mil.
$8 mil.
Kaden Elliss (LB)
Signed
3 yrs.
$21.5 mil.
$11 mil.
Unknown
Jessie Bates (S)
Signed
4 yrs.
$64 mil.
$36 mil.
Unknown
Taylor Heinicke (QB)
Signed
2 yrs.
$14 mil.
$6.3 mil.
$6.3 mil.
That is a lot of moves in just under a week, and we are not done yet. The Atlanta Falcons still have money and still definitely have holes.
Let's point out a few things from all those contracts. The first thing that really sticks out is Kaleb McGary's contract and how reasonable it is. I fully expected him to land a deal worth a whole lot more than that with another team—especially after the Mike McGlinchey contract.
The next thing is Taylor Heinicke's contract; all things considered, that is a steal for the Falcons, even if he is just a backup quarterback. Paying a solid backup QB $7 million per year is respectable.
The two deals that are a little questionable are the two former Saints players. David Onyemata is a strong player but he is a bit older and it feels like a little much for him. Then Kaden Elliss is a boom-or-bust signing that could either look genius or stupid—only time will tell.
Overall, we should be happy with what Atlanta has done thus far, they are well on their way to building a championship-contending team.