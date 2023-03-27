Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 1-4
5 of 5
Week 4: Cleveland Browns @ Atlanta Falcons
Best play: Dee Alford intercepts Jacoby Brissett to seal the game
The ending of this game felt like a rerun; Grady Jarrett takes down the quarterback, setting up the opposing quarterback to force the ball, which ends up getting intercepted, during the game-winning drive. In fact, it was so similar that the Atlanta Falcons' Twitter couldn't come up with a different caption.
It was a positive two weeks as we got to see the offense get into gear and the defense make plays when they needed to. Unfortunately, things started going up and down from here on. The Falcons next win streak would come in the last two games of the season.
Nevertheless, we will continue this series because there are still great plays made in losing efforts—just ask Matt Ryan and Julio Jones.