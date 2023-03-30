Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 15-18
In this fourth and final edition of the 'best play of each week during the Atlanta Falcons 2022 season,' we will go over weeks 15 through 18.
These weeks, of course, were when we finally got to see the Falcons' third-round pick take the field as the team's starting quarterback. By this time Marcus Mariota had been long gone, leaving the quarterback position up to Desmond Ridder and newly-signed Logan Woodside.
Must Read: Falcons land UGA star before trading back into first round in this full first-round mock draft.
Atlanta, in weeks 15 and 16, took to the road for the final time as they visited New Orleans to play the Saints and then made their way up to Baltimore to play the Ravens. Those two games were competitive but the Falcons came up short in both of them.
As for weeks 17 and 18, they were at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and finished the season out strong. First, the Arizona Cardinals came to town followed by the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers—the Falcons won both games, securing Ridder's first two wins in his pro career.
The main takeaway from those four games was the growth of Desmond Ridder, who looked significantly more comfortable in each succeeding week. Now it seems they will give him the keys to start the 2023 season.
Here is the best play from each of the Atlanta Falcons final four games for the 2022-23 season.