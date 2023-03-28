Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 5-8
Best play of weeks five through eight for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022
We are continuing this series where we reminisce on the best play that the Atlanta Falcons made in each week, this time we look at weeks five through eight.
In the last edition we went over the first four weeks of the season when the Falcons played the Saints, Rams, Seahawks, and Browns. Make sure you check that out first.
Also Read: Winners and losers from first wave of Falcons' free agency.
This time it will be the matchups between the Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Carolina Panthers. Much like the first four weeks, the Falcons go 2-2 over the course of these four games. They flip-flopped wins and losses by losing in Tampa and Cincinnati while winning at home against San Francisco and Carolina.
The win against San Fran became even more perplexing as the season progressed. The 49ers turned into a dominant team after losing to Atlanta. And then there was that wild sequence against the Panthers with a successful hail mary followed by two missed kicks by Eddie Peñeiro.
Let's get right to it starting with the infamous game in Tampa Bay against the Bucs.