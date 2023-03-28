Atlanta Falcons best play of each week: Weeks 5-8
Week 5: Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Best play: Marcus Mariota hits Olamide Zaccheaus for 19-yard touchdown
How badly I wanted to put Grady Jarrett's sack on Tom Brady here. It was a clutch play from Grady that unfortunately resulted in an inexcusable roughing the passer penalty, which ended the game.
Instead, we go with the late touchdown that set the Falcons up to potentially win the game. Marcus Mariota hit Olamide Zaccheaus over the middle and OZ evaded a defender as he pranced in for a score. Atlanta succeeded with their two-point conversion right after to pull within six.
It was a clutch play by the offense when they needed it the most. They should have had the opportunity to go win the game after Grady's sack but what happened, happened. We can at least be glad now because the Falcons wouldn't be picking at eight in the draft, considering they are one of six teams who had a record of 7-10—they have the highest pick among those teams.
It is also worth noting that Avery Williams had a nice game with a couple of impressive punt returns and a couple of nice plays on offense, one of which went for a touchdown.