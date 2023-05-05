Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson seen training with All-Pro wide receiver
Work ethic and drive are two of the main reasons the Atlanta Falcons felt so comfortable taking the top running back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bijan Robinson has already shown those two things even though he was only drafted just over a week ago.
Bijan has been seen training and working out with one of the league's best, young wide receivers who was also a top-ten pick himself.
Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson is training with Bengals All-Pro WR Ja'Marr Chase
When the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Ja'Marr Chase in the top ten of the 2021 NFL Draft, it was met with a lot of criticism which proved to be unjustified. Now here we are in 2023 when the Atlanta Falcons are being criticized for taking Bijan Robinson in the top ten. Hopefully, the media will shut its mouth just like it did with Chase after a strong rookie season.
The reason we are making that connection is that the two talented players are training together with a company called 'Goldfeet', which has also helped train other star NFL players.
It is good to see that the player in who the Falcons invested a top-ten pick is already hard at work. However, this isn't surprising if you know the type of person and athlete he is. It is impossible to find a bad word about him as he is known as the hardest-working, most humble player coming out of Texas.
That is something the Falcons have clearly coveted. Each of their draft picks over the past couple of years has checked a lot of off-the-field boxes. Bijan might even be the leader of all of them.
It is also telling that he is working out with an NFL receiver. While Bijan is labeled as a running back, he is much more than that and Ja'Marr Chase could make him even better.
Needless to say, the Atlanta Falcons got a good one in Robinson. He is a driven and humble player who will excel in the NFL.