Atlanta Falcons bold predictions: Drake London in for a massive year?
4 bold predictions for the Falcons' 2024 season
By Arkesh Ray
Rookie Bralen Trice leads the team in sacks
The Falcons lost their top two sack leaders from 2023 in Calais Campbell (6.5 sacks) and Bud Dupree (6.5 sacks). Bralen Trice, out of UCLA is my pick to being not only this year’s Falcons’ sack leader but also outproducing both Dupree and Campbell.
I see Trice making an immediate impact with around seven sacks. Trice led all of the NCAA in pressures in his last season in the PAC-12. He was dominant in the playoffs against Texas, recording five tackles (three for loss) and two sacks.
The Falcons’ pass-rush depth is WEAK, to say the least, but Trice can step up immediately and make a big impact.