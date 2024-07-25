Blogging Dirty
Atlanta Falcons bold predictions: Drake London in for a massive year?

4 bold predictions for the Falcons' 2024 season

By Arkesh Ray

Jun 3, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) is interviewed after OTA at the Falcons Training facility. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 3, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) is interviewed after OTA at the Falcons Training facility. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Rookie Bralen Trice leads the team in sacks

The Falcons lost their top two sack leaders from 2023 in Calais Campbell (6.5 sacks) and Bud Dupree (6.5 sacks). Bralen Trice, out of UCLA is my pick to being not only this year’s Falcons’ sack leader but also outproducing both Dupree and Campbell. 

I see Trice making an immediate impact with around seven sacks. Trice led all of the NCAA in pressures in his last season in the PAC-12. He was dominant in the playoffs against Texas, recording five tackles (three for loss) and two sacks. 

The Falcons’ pass-rush depth is WEAK, to say the least, but Trice can step up immediately and make a big impact.

