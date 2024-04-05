Atlanta Falcons bring back veteran DT for a third time in three years
Eddie Goldman continues his in and out trend as he will return to the Atlanta Falcons for a third time in three years.
Flashback to 2022, the Atlanta Falcons were looking to beef up their defensive line under long-time defensive coordinator Dean Pees. They found just that in former Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.
However, just a couple of weeks later, Goldman decided he wasn't interested in playing football and he decided to retire.
When a player retires while still under contract, that team holds the rights to them if they decide to make a return. In 2023, Goldman did just that and was moved off of the retirement list and back onto the active roster.
It wasn't too long after that when Goldman was placed on the 'exempt/left squad list' and the Falcons were without him again.
Eddie Goldman makes another return to the Atlanta Falcons
Now, here we are in 2024 and Goldman is back for a third time. Hopefully, the third time is the charm because he could be a valuable piece for Jimmy Lake's 3-4 defense. His 320-pound body will help occupy bodies in the middle to open things up for Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen, and Nate Landman.
But, the question is, is he ready to play football this time? That is a question that time will answer. It is hard to imagine that he would leave for a third year in a row because that would generate a lot of negative publicity.
The Falcons have to be confident that he will stick with it this time. They don't want to go through this again.
In other news, this makes Cameron Jordan's comments from a couple of years ago look even more outdated. His comments didn't age well and now that Goldman is back on the team for a third time and Kiko Alonso is still retired, it looks bad. You have to love the hypocrisy.