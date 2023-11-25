Atlanta Falcons can save their season with win over heated rival
If the Atlanta Falcons can take down their heated rivals on Sunday then they could save what has been a rollercoaster season
The Atlanta Falcons have been anything but good in their previous three games. Those three games have seemingly ruined the Falcons season, but all of that can change on Sunday afternoon.
The Falcons, for a second straight year, will play the New Orleans Saints coming out of their bye week. This year, with a win, they could save their season, but if they lose then their season might essentially be over.
The Atlanta Falcons must win in week 12 to save their season
If there is one bright spot this season, it is that the Atlanta Falcons have not lost a divisional game. Albeit, they have only played two games against the Panthers and Buccaneers but it is still something to hang your hat on.
If they can win Sunday, then they will move to 3-0 in the division and that could be a difference-maker this season.
Records against divisional foes are a huge stat for any team. Each divisional win is essentially two wins. You tally a win, you hand your divisional rival a loss, and you improve your record within the division. When a division is this close, your divisional record could be the difference between making the playoffs and going home after week 18.
For the Falcons week 12 game specifically, the Saints currently sit in first place but whoever wins this game will sit atop the division. The Saints would essentially be two games up while the Falcons would tie the Saints but then have the advantage in the head-to-head record.
This is also the Falcons home game against the Saints which is something you have to take advantage of. Winning your home game, on paper, is a much easier task and so Desmond Ridder needs to improve his impressive home record.
All in all, this is the Falcons season right here. Win and you find yourself right in the playoff picture, lose and you find yourself with a significant deficit with only six games remaining.